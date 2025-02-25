Harrogate drivers endure worst roadworks nightmare for years in face of new housing developments

Roadworks in Harrogate related to housing expansion labelled the worst for decades are seeing cars turning round and heading back to Knaresborough.

There may have been a sigh of relief earlier this week from motorists when roadworks introduced by Northern Power Grid (NPG) at York Place to upgrade the electricity network in Harrogate came to an end.

But traffic between Harrogate and Knaresborough is still experiencing major disruption and long queues thanks to temporary traffic lights at the junction of Bogs Lane, Knaresborough Road and Forest Lane.

The roadworks, which were launched by Northern Gas Networks on January 29, have led to a line of cars stretching all the way from Starbeck High Street to the High Bridge in Knaresborough, causing some drivers heading for Harrogate to turn around and double back.

The potentially good news is the work is scheduled to be completed this Friday, February 28.

But the wave of road closures and temporary traffic lights in the Harrogate district is no short-term phenomenon.

Most of the work stems from utility firms making sure Harrogate, gas, electric and water systems can cope with the ongoing expansion of housing in the area.

Any improvements to road surfaces or pothole repairs are additional to this disruption to Harrogate’s daily commute.

The impact on the town as a whole during this period of house building is incalculable on not only motorists but businesses, public transport and school travel.

The affects are highlight by new disruption which began when a section of Ripon Road closed for approximately six weeks to allow Northern Powergrid to carry out essential electrical work as part of £20 million pound investment to upgrade the electricity network in Harrogate.

The closure between Kent Road and Jennyfield Drive is already having a major effect on services operated by Harrogate Bus Company.

As well as the temporary removal of some school bus services and some bus stops, some of the company’s most used buses including the 36 and the 3 are being re-routed along King’s Road and Skipton Road, with a temporary timetable.

This, in itself, impacts on car traffic.