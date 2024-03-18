Harrogate Dog Show set for ‘pawsome’ return to town following successful 2023 event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a successful event last year, the Harrogate Dog Show will return to the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 13.

Dog owners and their furry friends can enter different classes throughout the day, including Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home, Handsomest Dog, Cutest Puppy and many more, with a range of top themed prizes on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To register to take part, simply turn up on the day from 10am and join in with the fun.

The Harrogate Dog Show, hosted by Harrogate BID, is set for a ‘pawsome’ return to the town next month

Meanwhile, to keep active, the have-a-go mini dog park will be open and dog training workshops with Scott Adair – a brand-new feature for 2024 – will be held throughout the day.

Matthew Chapman, Manager at Harrogate BID, said: “It is fantastic to be delivering our third annual Harrogate Dog Show that fully ties in with our business plan objective ‘A Vibrant Town’ and provides a fun event for all ages to enjoy.

“The worth of the United Kingdom pet care market was recently valued at £7.2 billon, so while this is a wonderful event that no doubt increases footfall, it also has a hugely positive impact on our local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A star judge, who’s identity is set to be revealed at a later date, will appear at this year’s show, offering their expertise and insights.

For the first time, Harrogate BID is opening up sponsorship opportunities for events throughout this year – including categories and classes featured in the Harrogate Dog Show.

To find out more, please email the team on [email protected]