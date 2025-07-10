Harrogate DJ's 'banging' tune hits number one spot in dance charts on Beatport

A Harrogate DJ is celebrating being number one in the dance charts with a “banger” of a tune.

Called 1 That I Want, the infectious funky house track with the earworm of a chorus hit number one in the New Hype Dance/Pop Chart on Beatport, the world's largest online music store specialising in electronic dance music.

Released on Total Freedom Recordings, Rory Hoy, who lives in Knaresborough, said he was delighted.

“The early DJ reviews were absolutely fantastic but it was still a nice surprise to be number one,” said the Knaresborough-based award-winning music producer/DJ, filmmaker and author.

"I’m so chuffed. Thanks so much to everyone for supporting the track on day one.”

This ultimate crowd pleaser, who went to St Aidan’s School in Harrogate, has another new single out already.

Take All Your Lovin’ And Run features soul singer Sarah Collins and is released on LRK Records.

Never one to stand still, Rory is in the middle of a lengthy spell of festival appearances.

After recently playing the likes of Starbeck Festival in Harrogate, Glampfest in Scotton and Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough, Hoy is now gearing up for not one but two shows at this year’s Deer Shed Festival.

Held in the lovely setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk, Rory will be appearing at Deer Shed in its new Roller Disco on Saturday, July 26 at 7pm, then at the mega-popular End Of Festival Silent Disco on the In The Dock stage on Sunday, July 27 at 9.45pm.