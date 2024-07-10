Harrogate DJ hopes to follow in Elvis hit's footsteps with first-ever dance remix of blues legend
DJ Rory Hoy's Big Beat remix of Better Not Look Down has been done with the authorisation and involvement of the family of the late BB King who died in 2015.
Aired today by Craig Charles, what is believed to be the first dance remix of one of the most famous blues musicians in history follows in the footsteps of the JXL remix of Elvis Presley's A Little Less Conversation which went to number one in 2002.
BBC 6 Music show presenter Charles told millions of listeners that "I’m in love with this incredible remix of BB King by Rory Hoy.”
But Hoy himself, who lives in Knaresborough, is entirely sure what happens next.
The successful music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker said: “The American arm of my publishers were approached to find someone who could do a Big Beat remix of this fantastic B B King track called Better Not Look Down
"As the publishers know my Big Beat side and they know I love BB King and blues and soul music, they asked if I was up for it and sent me the individal stems of the song.
"We had a few runs back and forth until the BB King Estate approved the final remix.
“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with it but watch this space!”
Famed for his fluid string bending, Live at the Regal and songs like The Thrill Is Gone and When Love Comes To Town, his U2 collaboration, King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Hoy has built up a nationwide reputation as a dancefloor filler, releasing multiple albums on worldwide labels and hundreds of singles, EPs, remixes and collaborations.
He has also published three books on music history via New Haven Publishing.
As well as shows across the country, Hoy recently played at the Spiegeltent in Harrogate, Bedfest in Knaresborough and Starbeck Festival.