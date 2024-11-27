Harrogate district village celebrating success in prestigious awards organised by Yorkshire in Bloom

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:56 BST

The village of Darley has been awarded the maximum 5 Golden Roses in this year’s inaugural Golden Rose Competition organised by Yorkshire in Bloom.

Town and village parish councils were invited to submit an entry to this new competition, with judging criteria including facilities and community feel, excellence of horticultural displays, cleanliness and freedom from litter.

The judge’s visit was unannounced, meaning there was no time for a special effort, so it is a true reflection of the village.

Darley was praised for its good variety of facilities and its excellent community focus.

The village of Darley, near Harrogate, has been awarded the maximum 5 Golden Roses in this year’s inaugural Golden Rose Competition organised by Yorkshire in Bloom

Its flowerboxes and beds were said to be colourful and well-managed, and the village was very clean and tidy.

Sue Welch, Chairman of Darley Parish Council, said: “We are delighted that the village has been recognised as a 5 star village.

"Darley in Bloom leads the way in making sure the village looks good, and the parish council and many other local community organisations play their part in providing facilities and involving the whole village in a good range of events.

"Darley is lucky to be home to such an active and caring community.”

Related topics:YorkshireHarrogate

