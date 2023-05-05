Harrogate district hotel's incredible gourmet night to savour with Shaun Rankin for £720 per couple

The award-winning 17th century Grantley Hall near Ripon is launching an incredible new offering called ‘Grantley Gourmet’ to showcase the hotel’s expert chefs, local suppliers, culinary micro events and food stories.

Kicking off the new series at the impeccably-restored Grade II* listed Palladian mansion on Thursday, May 25 will be the ‘Shaun Rankin Kitchen Table Dinner’.

Guests will be seated in pairs within an intimate group of six.

The experience offers an unrivalled opportunity to be up close to Shaun Rankin and his brigade of chefs, discover the art of creating exquisite dishes and learn about the local, seasonal ingredients used.

With a dedicated front of house team and Head Sommelier, guests will be served Rankin’s Taste of Home ten-course tasting menu by the chefs who prepare each dish, alongside an exclusive notable wine pairing focusing on fine wines from some of the world's greatest Domaines and Châteaux in France.

Grantley Hall’s Chef Patron Shaun Rankin gained his first Michelin star in 2005 at the Bohemia restaurant in Jersey.

He later returned to London where he opened Ormer Mayfair.

Boasting dishes rooted in his northern heritage, Shaun Rankin’s eponymous fine dining restaurant at Grantley Hall recently retained its Michelin Star, which it first won in January 2021.

Originally built as a private home in 1710, under owner Valeria Sykes, Grantley Hall was transformed from a historic private home to an award-winning, five-star country retreat thanks to a reported £70 million renovation lasting three years.

Since it opened in the summer of 2019, Grantley Hall has become regarded as one of the UK's top luxurious hotels and spas with 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants and three stunning bars

Tickets for Grantley Gourmet cost £720 per couple and will include:

6pm: Champagne on arrival in the Drawing Room.

6.30pm-10pm: Ten course tasting menu with wine pairing.

Further dates will be announced for August 2023, November 2023 and February 2024.