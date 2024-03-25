Harrogate District Cycle Action seeks reassurances on new Oatlands Drive crossing from North Yorkshire Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After expressing disappointment that one council policy after another designed to improve non-vehicular travel in the town has been dropped or watered down in the last 18 months, Harrogate District Cycle Action remains positive about the launch of consultation on new crossings at Oatlands Drive and Wetherby Road to benefit people walking and cycling on Slingsby Walk.

But the campaign group is keen to highlight what it says must be done to bring practical benefits.

Speaking to members via its website as the consultation by North Yorkshire Council begins, Harrogate District Cycle Action says: "The council promised to finish construction of these crossings by March 31, 2024, which is clearly not now going to happen, but at least a consultation is finally starting.

Harrogate District Cycle Action remains positive about the launch of public consultation on new crossings at Oatlands Drive (pictured) and Wetherby Road to benefit people walking and cycling on Slingsby Walk. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"At the moment, North Yorkshire Council prioritises motor vehicles at all its crossings, making people on foot or on bikes wait anywhere from 45 seconds to over a minute.

"This makes light-controlled crossings much less useful than they ought to be."

"We strongly support the proposed new crossings but we want to ensure that the light-controlled crossing of Wetherby Road changes to green for people on foot or on bikes within a few seconds of the button being pushed, unless someone has just crossed.”

The campaign group’s views of the crossings can be read in detail at its website at https://harrogatecycleaction.org.uk/2024/03/24/consultations-on-crossings-of-oatlands-drive-and-wetherby-road/

Among the key points highlighted by HDCA are the following:

Wetherby Road

There is to be a light-controlled crossing of Wetherby Road – a Toucan for people on foot and on bikes. This is the draft design.

The design shows that the alignment of the crossing will be improved from the current one.

We ask members to respond to the consultation supporting the proposal for a Toucan crossing of Wetherby Road.

But the key point to raise is that the lights should turn to green for people on foot and on bikes within a few seconds of the beg button being pushed.

Oatlands Drive

There is to be a parallel crossing (pedestrian and cycle zebra) of Oatlands Drive.

This type of crossing is sometimes called a ‘tiger crossing’. This is the draft design.

As far as we know, this will be the first of its type in North Yorkshire, although lots of other councils have already installed them.

The crossing will be on a raised table, which is a good thing. The design looks competent to us.

The diagram shows proposed double yellow lines on the east side of Oatlands Drive, to stop people parking on the Stray – but that is to be the subject of a separate consultation.

We ask members to respond to the consultation supporting the proposal for a parallel crossing of Oatlands Drive.

Stray land

The proposed new crossings will take some Stray grass, which needs to be replaced.

Option 1 (the preferred option) is sensible.

The new Stray grass is by the War Memorial by Wetherby Road.

This is the land that was designated to replace Otley Road verges before North Yorkshire Councill abandoned the Otley Road cycleway.