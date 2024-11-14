Harrogate district community groups awarded over £42,000 thanks to The Local Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special event was held at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate this week to celebrate The Local Fund awarding over £42,000 to 19 community groups across the district.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders from the community organisations supported, donors who invest in The Local Fund, and partners, joined together to highlight the vital work community organisations provide by supporting and uplifting local residents all over the Harrogate district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focusing on small organisations making a big difference, the grants from The Local Fund help older people have activities they enjoy, make new opportunities available for young people, and ensure sports clubs can continue and improve the mental health and wellbeing and people affected by the cost of living crisis.

North Yorkshire Council’s representative for The Local Fund, Councillor Sam Gibbs, said: “Voluntary and community sector organisations and charities are the lifeblood of places like Harrogate, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Nidderdale and Masham where The Local Fund is administered.

Phil Broadbank (Harry Bolland Trust), Frances Elliot (Harrogate & District Community Action), Councillor Sam Gibbs (North Yorkshire Council), Mayor Chris Aldred (North Yorkshire Council), Bruce Warnes (Shears Foundation), Celia McKeon (Two Ridings Community Foundation), and Liz Wild (McInroy & Wood)

“It is therefore fantastic that we are able to support the vital work they do through this scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank everyone who helps to provide this support, as well as those who have donated to The Local Fund, either directly or through taking part in the Local Lotto.”

Celia McKeon, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation, delivered an uplifting speech highlighting the diversity of projects supported by The Local Fund, which range from tackling food poverty, to supporting with pregnancy loss, to creating a pond-dipping platform for children.

She talked about how the fund also supports the groups with running costs too, to ensure they can keep their own doors open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia said: “Once again, a massive thank you all the donors and supporters who give so generously to The Local Fund and enable us to make these grant awards.

“We are thrilled that 19 small community groups will benefit from this year’s funding, as we recognise their significant impact on the wellbeing of local residents throughout the district.

“We also warmly welcome new donors.

“If local residents and businesses are considering charitable giving and want to ensure that their contributions directly benefit the community, investing in The Local Fund is an excellent choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the community organisations supported talked about the impact funding had on the people they support.

Michelle, from Resurrected Bites, explained how their community groceries serve as a vital resource for approximately 300 households.

The funding will help cover core staff costs and overheads, allowing them to sustain their crucial services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan, from Dacre Bowls, spoke about the importance of the bowls club in fostering friendships and community spirit.

Louise, from Time Together, detailed their efforts to support autistic adults and individuals with disabilities.

The funded project will lay the groundwork for valuable skill-building activities, helping participants gain vocational skills while nurturing a sense of community and belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other groups supported include Artizan International who received £2,960 to run weekly creative workshops in Harrogate that combine artistic skills with wellbeing support for disabled people.

Essential Needs are using their funding to purchase pillows, duvets, and bedding for a program that provides free beds to children living in poverty in the Harrogate area who do not have a bed of their own.

Both Samaritans of Harrogate & District and Wellspring Therapy will use their funds to support mental health initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon Amateur Operatic Society is improving its access for disabled performers with their £3,000 grant by resizing doorways and creating accessible toilet facilities.

The Local Fund for the Harrogate district has been running since 2017 - funding local community groups and charities across the district to improve the lives of local people.

It is supported by a partnership of North Yorkshire Council, Harrogate & District Community Action and Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being a great fundraising opportunity for voluntary groups in the Harrogate district, The Local Lotto also directly contributes to The Local Fund, with at least 10p from every ticket sale adding to the funds available and hence contributing towards a thriving community sector.

For more information, visit https://www.tworidingscf.org.uk/fund/the-local-fund-for-the-harrogate-district/