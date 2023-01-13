Harrogate district charities set to benefit from share of Freemasons’ grants totalling £94,000
Eight organisations in the Harrogate district are set to benefit from a share of £94,000 provided courtesy of the Freemasons.
A total of 40 grants were distributed to organisations across Yorkshire, with many charitable organisations, including youth clubs, food banks, community groups and schools, receiving support to help them with essential costs or equipment upgrades.
Harrogate District organisations benefiting from the latest round of grant giving are:
Artizan Café and Creative Space, Harrogate – £5,000
Henshaw’s Society for Blind People – £3,395
Harrogate Hospital Radio, Harrogate – £3,000 for broadcasting software
Coppice Valley Primary School, Harrogate – £2,748 for playground equipment
Ripon’s Men’s Shed, Ripon – £2,000 for woodworking equipment
Girlguiding Birk Crag Centre, Harrogate – £2,000 for storage, display units, seating and furniture
Supporting Older People, Harrogate and Knaresborough – £1,586 for warm comfort packs
Ripon YMCA, Ripon – £1,000 for clothing for staff and youth leaders
Staveley Sports Association, Staveley, Knaresborough – £1,000 for football goal posts, nets and equipment
James H Newman, OBE, The Provincial Grand Master of The Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “With these grants we are able to financially support 40 organisations, which are each integral to the local area in their own way, is something I am very proud of.
“Each year, we donate some £200,000 from this specific fund to good causes around the Province, with the money coming directly from our members, keen to help support the community they live and work in.
“These grants were a superb way to end 2022, and the money each of these 40 recipients is receiving will help them continue the work they do in their own individual communities.”