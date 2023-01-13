Harrogate district charities set to benefit from share of Freemasons’ grants totalling £94,000

A total of 40 grants were distributed to organisations across Yorkshire, with many charitable organisations, including youth clubs, food banks, community groups and schools, receiving support to help them with essential costs or equipment upgrades.

Harrogate District organisations benefiting from the latest round of grant giving are:

Artizan Café and Creative Space, Harrogate – £5,000

James H Newman OBE - The Provincial Grand Master of the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding

Henshaw’s Society for Blind People – £3,395

Harrogate Hospital Radio, Harrogate – £3,000 for broadcasting software

Coppice Valley Primary School, Harrogate – £2,748 for playground equipment

Ripon’s Men’s Shed, Ripon – £2,000 for woodworking equipment

Girlguiding Birk Crag Centre, Harrogate – £2,000 for storage, display units, seating and furniture

Supporting Older People, Harrogate and Knaresborough – £1,586 for warm comfort packs

Ripon YMCA, Ripon – £1,000 for clothing for staff and youth leaders

Staveley Sports Association, Staveley, Knaresborough – £1,000 for football goal posts, nets and equipment

James H Newman, OBE, The Provincial Grand Master of The Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “With these grants we are able to financially support 40 organisations, which are each integral to the local area in their own way, is something I am very proud of.

“Each year, we donate some £200,000 from this specific fund to good causes around the Province, with the money coming directly from our members, keen to help support the community they live and work in.

