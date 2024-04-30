Harrogate district charities and community groups invited to apply for share of £100,000 funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incredible donation was left to Harrogate Brigantes Rotary by a local resident and friend of the group, who stated he was keen to see the funds being put to a good use within the district.

Harrogate Brigantes raises thousands of pounds for local charities and community groups every year, providing a financial lifeline to so many of those in need across the town and surrounding areas.

Led by President Bill O’Rourke, Harrogate Brigantes have decided to use the donated funds to further benefit charitable organisations and community groups, with a pot of £50,000 now being put forward to give away in a first wave of donations.

The panel will consist of Matthew Stamford, of Verity Frearson Estate Agents, Sharon Canavar, of Harrogate International Festivals, Harrogate Brigantes Rotary President Bill O’Rourke, Frances Elliot, of Harrogate and District Community Action, and Harrogate Brigantes Rotary member David Read

Groups and organisations are being asked to apply for a slice of the cash, while a second phase of funding – again offering up £50,000 – will be made available at a future date.

Mr O’Rourke said: “Although we were very saddened to hear the news of our friend’s passing, we were honoured and delighted that they chose to bequeath such an incredible amount of money to us, which will in turn be used to help and support worthy causes across the Harrogate district.

“He understood our policy of “Making a Difference” and wanted to ensure that we continued to have the ability to support local organisations which have a significant impact on the wellbeing of our community.

“In accordance with his wishes we are therefore making a first tranche of £50,000 available to local good causes, with another to follow at a future date.

“We are now seeking applications from organisations located within the former Harrogate Borough Council District and we are particularly keen to support those which have a strong connection to their local community and for whom a donation would make a significant difference.”

Within the first tranche of £50,000, Harrogate Brigantes will look to donate two amounts of up to £10,000 as well as further amounts for smaller projects.

Community organisations and groups can apply for funds via THIS application form, outlining why they should benefit, with a stipulation being that the funds must be used for something tangible in terms of a capital investment, and not for ongoing operational costs.

Harrogate Brigantes Rotary has invited Matthew Stamford, Director of Estate Agent Verity Frearson, Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals and Frances Elliot, CEO of Harrogate and District Community Action, to help determine an initial shortlist of successful applicants before deciding on the chosen recipients.

Matthew said: “This is such a fantastic amount of money that can do so much good for many groups across the town and the district.

"I am honoured to take my place on the panel and look forward to seeing the applications come flooding in.”

Sharon added: “We know that Harrogate is home to a great number of wonderful charities and community groups, all of whom need financial support in these difficult times.

"I look forward to sifting through the applications and helping to ensure that their great work can continue.”

Frances commented: “This money can really make a difference to people and groups within our community and I would urge anyone who thinks they can make good use of it, to apply.”

They will join the panel with Bill, as Brigantes President and David Read, Director of ConsultRFID, who is also a member of Harrogate Brigantes Rotary.

Harrogate Brigantes is a group of like-minded friends working together to help local and international communities, while also having fun along the way.

"They are a part of one of the largest humanitarian organisations in the world, with around 1.4 million members spread across 200 countries and geographical regions.

If you’d like to find out more about Harrogate Brigantes, or feel you can support their good work in any way, visit www.rotaryharrogatebrigantes.org.uk