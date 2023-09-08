Harrogate district and beyond set for 12,685 new homes as North Yorkshire Council seizes 'chance of a lifetime'

Watch more videos on Shots!

The draft North Yorkshire Housing Strategy, which is expected to go out for consultation shortly, aims to deliver at least 12,685 new homes – of which 4,000 properties will be affordable – over the next five years.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Coun Simon Myers, said: "Local government reorganisation has given us a once in a generation opportunity to transform services.

“This is the first housing strategy of the new North Yorkshire Council and outlines our vision for housing across the county, our priorities and the actions we will take.

A view of Swaledale with Reeth in the distance. A priority of the draft housing strategy is to address rural housing needs.

“We will take a proactive approach and will develop a bold plan to deliver more homes, including more affordable properties over the next five years."

The proposed new strategy includes proposals to tackle homelessness, meet the needs of the ageing population, increase the supply of affordable and available housing and improve the energy efficiency of housing to reduce fuel poverty.

A council housing growth plan will be drawn up including increasing the authority’s existing stock of 8,500 homes.

The draft housing strategy focuses on three themes - people, places and homes – with a view to:

Preventing and tackling homelessness.

Meeting the needs of the ageing population.

Meeting supported housing needs and the needs of specific groups.

Growing the supply of affordable and available housing.

Addressing the rural housing crisis.

Supporting communities through neighbourhood renewal and regeneration.

Decarbonising homes.

Ensuring that new housing supply contributes to the council’s net zero ambitions.

Addressing stock condition issues.

Ensuring that council stock remains of a decent standard and continues to improve.

At his executive meeting next Wednesday, September 13, Coun Myers will be asked to approve that the draft strategy goes out for consultation with partners, members, stakeholders, registered providers, government agencies, tenants and residents and other key council services.

The consultation will run for two months from October.