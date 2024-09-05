Harrogate disability students given VIP treatment at Leeds Utd match thanks to Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation
The youngsters and their families were treated to a VIP visit to watch Leeds United play at Elland Road on Sunday, thanks to the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation.
Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate works with students aged 16 – 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.
The students, Jack and Morgan, were on hand to see Leeds win 2-0 against Hull City in the EFL Championship.
The college's Interim Principal Rachael Martindale said: “Attending a live football match is an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
“We all had an amazing time and it was an absolute joy to see our students cheer, sing and be delighted at two goals and three points.
"Jack and Morgan had an absolute blast and the day was filled with joy from start to finish."
The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards were founded in 1993 to celebrate the achievement of Yorkshire’s young people, along with raising money for Yorkshire’s children’s charities.
The Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation makes grants to individuals and organisations across Yorkshire, raising money through the annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards which celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.
The awards’ principal sponsor is Harrogate-based McCormicks Solicitors.
Over their history, the awards have now raised more than £1.5 million.
This year’s awards will take place at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion on Thursday, November 14.
Tickets are available at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk.
For more information on Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, visit: https://www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/
Henshaws is a northern charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectation.
It is one of the oldest charities in the UK and celebrated its 185th anniversary in 2107.
It strives to improve quality of life, increase independence and reduce the social isolation of those affected by sight loss and other disabilities.
As well as Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate, it also runs Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.
More information at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/