Harrogate disability students given VIP treatment at Leeds Utd match thanks to Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation

Two students from Harrogate disability charity Henshaws have been treated to the excitement and joy of Elland Road and a Mighty Whites match.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngsters and their families were treated to a VIP visit to watch Leeds United play at Elland Road on Sunday, thanks to the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation.

Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate works with students aged 16 – 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students, Jack and Morgan, were on hand to see Leeds win 2-0 against Hull City in the EFL Championship.

VIP treatment - Henshaws Specialist College students Jack and Morgan at Elland Road to watch Leeds winning 2-0 against Hull City. (Picture contributed)

The college's Interim Principal Rachael Martindale said: “Attending a live football match is an immersive experience that goes beyond the ordinary, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“We all had an amazing time and it was an absolute joy to see our students cheer, sing and be delighted at two goals and three points.

"Jack and Morgan had an absolute blast and the day was filled with joy from start to finish."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards were founded in 1993 to celebrate the achievement of Yorkshire’s young people, along with raising money for Yorkshire’s children’s charities.

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation makes grants to individuals and organisations across Yorkshire, raising money through the annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards which celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

The awards’ principal sponsor is Harrogate-based McCormicks Solicitors.

Over their history, the awards have now raised more than £1.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s awards will take place at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion on Thursday, November 14.

Tickets are available at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk.

For more information on Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, visit: https://www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/

Henshaws is a northern charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectation.

It is one of the oldest charities in the UK and celebrated its 185th anniversary in 2107.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It strives to improve quality of life, increase independence and reduce the social isolation of those affected by sight loss and other disabilities.

As well as Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate, it also runs Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

More information at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/