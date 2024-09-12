Harrogate disability charity launches search for examples of countryside with great access
Open Country’s annual Good Access Scheme awards aim to highlight accessible and welcoming natural places across Yorkshire for all to enjoy.
Last year, awards were presented to Wentworth Woodhouse gardens near Rotherham, and the former Harrogate Borough Council to acknowledge their work in increasing accessibility in their grounds and parks.
Previous recipients of the Good Access Scheme (GAS), include Yorkshire Water, Otley Town Council, RSPB Fairburn Ings, Rodley Nature Reserve and Sustrans.
This year the disability charity based in Harrogate hopes to provide inspiration and create awareness of what can be done to make things better.
Chief Officer at Open Country, David Shaftoe said: "We invite Yorkshire organisations and individuals to put themselves forward for 2024’s awards, which is a great opportunity to gain recognition for all the excellent access improvement work that is going on in Yorkshire.
“Each nomination will help create awareness, engagement and provide some inspiration to others to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone.”
Since it was launched nearly 30 years ago, Open Country has offered information, support and training to organisations looking to improve accessibility to open spaces, through its Countryside Advice Service.
Last year, Open Country charity hosted its inaugural Good Access Scheme winners conference.
For more information or to make a nomination for a 2024 GAS award, email [email protected] or visit: https://www.opencountry.org.uk/