Harrogate dad to ride 500km before running London Marathon to raise money for Blood Cancer UK in memory of wife

A father-of-three from Harrogate, whose wife died 36 hours after being diagnosed with blood cancer, is taking on his most extreme challenge to date – a 500km tandem cycle ride followed by the London Marathon.

James Badger will be riding a vintage tandem bike from Harrogate to London, arriving just in time to take part in the world-famous marathon.

His three-day 500km ‘Tandem to the Thames ‘ ride will see him cycle from dawn to dusk on a 42-year-old vintage tandem bike from St James’ Church in Birstwith to St James’s in London.

James will cycle into the capital in time to pick up his running number and join the 26.2 mile London Marathon the next day.

This is James’ third challenge since his wife Philippa, 42, died of Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in 2022.

Since then James, who is a Director at Morrisons, has dedicated himself to raising £300,000 to fund a Blood Cancer UK research project into AML in his wife’s memory.

His fundraising has already helped launch a ground-breaking three-year AML research project at Cardiff University.

Now, he is pushing to raise even more awareness and keep the memory of Philippa alive, with his latest efforts supporting a research project at York University.

Led by Professor David Kent, the project will test a new tool to understand the differences in the shape and structure of cancerous blood cells.

Understanding these differences could unlock new ways to treat leukaemia.

Setting off on Thursday, April 24 from St James’ Church in Birstwith, where his wife is buried, James’ cycle ride will see him stopping at Morrisons supermarkets on his route to London, before arriving in the capital on Saturday, April 26, hours before he tackles his very first marathon.

James said: “Losing Philippa so suddenly was devastating and Acute Myeloid Leukaemia is a blood cancer that desperately needs more research.

“I hope this challenge not only raises funds, but also awareness about the urgent need for better treatments.

“The tandem is a 42-year-old bike, which has been resurrected and refurbished but it’s old-fashioned in style.

"The gears are quite difficult to use and very hard to balance.

"Running is also very new to me, but training has been going well.

"As well as the support I’ve been receiving, what keeps me going is that every pound donated brings us one step closer to making a real difference.”

Two years ago, James and three friends cycled from Lands End to John’ O’Groats, and last year with two friends, he rode the height of Everest.

During ‘Tandem to the Thames’, James and his supporters will be stopping at Morrisons stores during his 500km ride including Wetherby, Gainsborough, Lincoln, Spalding, St Ives in Cambridgeshire and London Stratford.

Matthew White, Executive Director of Engagement at Blood Cancer UK, said: "Blood cancer is the UK’s third biggest cancer killer, yet it often doesn’t receive the same level of attention as other cancers.

“James’s determination to turn grief into a positive force to fund critical research into blood cancer is truly inspiring.

"Thanks to fundraisers like him, we are getting closer towards kinder treatments and ultimately saving lives.

“But there is still much more to do, and support from the public is crucial in making this life-changing research possible.”

You can follow James’ journey on Instagram by visiting instagram.com/team_badger_bloodcancer

To make a donation, click HERE