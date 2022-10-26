Harrogate cycle campaigners give their own views on new cycle lanes proposals and what needs to be done

With North Yorkshire County Council now engaged in a new round of public consultations on 'active travel' measures for Beech Grove and Otley Road, Harrogate District Cycle Action has given the latest developments a cautious welcome.The problem for members of the vocal campaign group known for their acute grasp of detail, is whether the county council's intentions can actually be translated into an outcome which really encourages more cycling in Harrogate.In recent months, Kevin Douglas, chair of Harrogate District Cycle Action, has claimed North Yorkshire County Council's transport officials have found more time for infrastructure upgrades for cars than active travel.Mr Douglas said the latest delays were “incredibly frustrating” and it was now “vital” that progress was made.Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways at North Yorkshire County Council, said there were pros and cons in the latest proposals “which is why we need to engage with local residents and stakeholders”.He said: “It’s important to consider the possibility of conflict between road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the impact on properties along the route and parking.“We would urge everybody to have their say and help us to shape the final designs.”The latest proposals include a range of possible ways of facilitating more cycling to parts of Harrogate in an effort to reduce vehicle traffic and hit Harrogate's carbon emissions targets.After studying them closely, Harrogate District Cycle Action has given its own verdict on which version would bring about a more cycle-friendly future.But it has also added its own recommendations for the additional changes it says are required to make life easier and safer for cyclists in Harrogate.

Beech GroveIt supports Option 1, with modal filters (any road design that restricts the passage of certain types of vehicle) on Beech Grove and Lancaster Road.These would cut out through traffic, which reduces the volume and speed of vehicles.As a result, this would make cycling safe, and provide a safe crossing of Beech Grove for those on foot.In addition, HDCA proposes the creation of a one-way plug at the junction of Victoria Road and Otley Road.This is to prevent the use of Victoria Road as a through route by drivers heading away from town.It opposes completely Option 2.Option 2 proposes:To make Beech Grove one-way for motor vehicles southbound (away from town).To leave the parking in place.That southbound cyclists would share the road with traffic as now.That northbound cyclists would have a contraflow cycle lane.HDCA claims Option 2 would have no benefit for walking or cycling.It says there simply isn’t enough width for parking, a traffic lane, and a contraflow cycle lane all at the same time.If North Yorkshire County Council were to put in a contraflow cycle lane, it would be a narrow ‘murder-strip’ in the gutter, less than the minimum width identified in the Government's own Low Traffic Neighbourhood recommendations.Otley RoadThree options are presented for Otley Road Phase 2 (Cold Bath Road junction to Beech Grove).HDCA supports Option 1 as modified by Option 2 reaching Beech Grove via Victoria Road and Lancaster Road.But it says there needs to be design changes.Option 1:Option 1 continues along Otley Road to Beech Grove, but the proposed shared use pavement between Victoria Road and Beech Grove is narrow.HDCA says it has asked for the following design changes:A ‘straight on’ option for cyclists at the Otley Road junction with Arthurs Avenue and Cold Bath Road, instead of cyclists being asked to wait at Toucan crossings shared with pedestrians.A priority cycle crossing of the junction of West End Avenue, where the design shows no crossing.A priority cycle crossing of the junction of Park Avenue.A crossing of Otley Road from Beech Grove to Park Avenue.Option 2:Option 2 involves diverting east/northbound cyclists down Victoria Road, to join Beech Grove via Lancaster Road.That is fine, but it would only work in combination with Beech Grove Option 1 (i.e. modal filters on Lancaster Road and Beech Grove).Any contraflow cycle lane should be a minimum of 2m wide.Option 3Option 3 diverts cyclists going down Otley Road via Queens Road to reach Beech Grove.HDCA says it is against Option 3 because:It fails cyclists who are not going to Beech Grove/the town centre. Some may want to continue to Park Avenue.It is less direct/not the desire line.The design involves shared use pavements, which do not comply with LTN 1/20 Cycle Infrastructure Design guidance.North Yorkshire’s consultation on active travel measures on Beech Grove and Otley Road runs until November 28.Responses shoulld be sent to [email protected], with the heading NPIF Phase 2 Consultation.More information on Harrogate District Cycle Action's ideas at www.harrogatecycleaction.org.uk/