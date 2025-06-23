Harrogate couple's remarkable 'pink bus' service is supported by Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet

A Harrogate company's amazing 'pink bus' service launched to alleviate rural loneliness has already helped more than 200 people.

The bright pink bus, which was launched recently by HECK! for isolated residents living in areas near its headquarters at Bedale, offers transport to local markets, social events, school trips and scenic drives, especially in areas where public transport is limited or unavailable.

The company’s owners, Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble, who founded their first firm The Harrogate Sausage Company nearly 20 years ago, have been increasingly keen that HECK! should show its commitment to the community.

According to data discussed at a recent North Yorkshire Rural Health and Care Summit, more than one in five rural residents report feeling frequently lonely, with limited transport being one of the biggest barriers to accessing help and staying socially active.

The HECK! Community Pink Bus on a recent trip to Masham market with driver Colin Blanchard, a Trustee of local charity, The Dales Centre. (Picture Glen Minikin)

The 'pink bus' service initiative has been so successful that Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright, is supporting an urgent appeal to attract more drivers in order to help more people.

Mr Wright, who is an ambassador for the HECK! bus service, said: “Rural loneliness isn’t just about being alone, it’s about being cut off, physically, emotionally and socially.

“I’ve seen elderly people who’ve gone days without speaking to another soul.

"This bus helps people reconnect and helps brings back dignity and joy.”

HECK!, which is Britain’s largest independent sausage and burger maker, employing 130 people approximately, says that volunteer drivers play a crucial role in keeping the service running.

Becky Keeble, the company’s Community Ambassador, said: “We’re really proud of what the pink bus has achieved.

“But we need more volunteer drivers to reach more people.

"Even a couple of hours a month could make a big difference.

“It’s more than giving someone a lift. It gives people a sense of belonging."

HECK!’s community bus reflects the company's philosophy to "Live Food to the Full" by demonstrating that great food can nourish bodies and connect communities.

To volunteer as a driver or find out more the bus scheme, email [email protected] or call 01845 567 709.

For more information, visit: https://www.heckfood.co.uk/