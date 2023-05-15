Harrogate couple's ‘remarkable’ day at Buckingham Palace rubbing shoulders with William and Kate

Andy Dennis, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Harrogate District Hospital, and his partner Tracey Hill, a skin surgery specialist nurse in dermatology at York Hospital, were amazed to find themselves rubbing shoulders with the likes of The Kate and William.

"It was a remarkable to visit a place that I have known about all of my life,” said Andy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walking into Buckingham Palace’s beautiful gardens was like being suddenly transported out of the city into a country park, it was so quiet”.

Andy Dennis, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Harrogate District Hospital, and his partner Tracey Hill, a skin surgery specialist nurse in dermatology at York Hospital, found themselves rubbing shoulders at Buckingham Palace gardens with the likes of William and Kate.

"It was almost surreal.”

Andy and Tracey received the invitation to last Tuesday’s event, not only for their epic fundraising adventures which have raised more than £150,000 for Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders but also for volunteering for missions abroad to the likes of Uganda and Sierre Leone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess Royal, The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Edward were in attendance at the Royal Garden Party. and Tracey and Andy were were able to capture some precious photographs of them.

"We were first invited in 2021 but the Covid Pandemic put paid to that,” said Andy.

Special memento - A photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales taken by Harrogate nurses Tracey Hill and Andy Dennis at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last week.

"We were kindly asked once again in 2022 but had already committed to a 1500-mile Amsterdam-Gibraltar fundraiser by foot for MSF so had to defer the invitation again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was wonderful for us to finally attend and represent all of the incredible people back home and all over the world who have raised money for this fundraiser.

"It is those people who give their hard earned money to help others that truly make the difference”.

Tracey and Andy first met in 2012 while they were working together in intensive care,

MSF charity fundraisers Andy Dennis, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Harrogate District Hospital, and his partner Tracey Hill, a skin surgery specialist nurse in dermatology at York Hospital, at Buckingham Palace last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy already had a passion for Doctors Without Borders and six months later headed off for a six month placement mission in Africa.

As well as being committed to each other, the couple say they have a “lifetime commitment” to MSF.

Andy fundraises via ww.andy4msf.com