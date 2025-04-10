Harrogate couple who put staff's pet dogs first at successful business
Based in Bedale, the origins of HECK! lie in Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble, who founded their first firm The Harrogate Sausage Company in the Noughties.
HECK!’s sausages are now sold throughout the UK in Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Booths and Waitrose, made the news after lockdown when it set up a 'Dog Hotel' for staff to bring their dogs to work, HECK! has become the first company in the UK to appoint a Head of Pooch Pampering and Canine Liaison Officer to put the welfare of their workers’ dogs first.
The new role comes as the family-run firm rolls out a series of initiatives to spearhead physical and mental health at work.
“During lockdown we created a walking ambassador to get our factory workers out and about during lunchtime to get some fresh air around the farm,” said HECK! co-founder Jamie Keeble.
“When we all came back to work, we opened our Dog Hotel so our pets could enjoy our lovely farm as well.
“Everyone loves to bring their pets to work, so they can see them and walk them in their breaks."
Stepping in to make sure the precious pooches are spoilt in their down time is Becky Keeble, a member of HECK's marketing team, who said the new scheme offers significant benefits.
"Our new Doggy Day Spa will be a way for us to ensure our furry friends get some extra special care,” said Becky.
"But it’s actually just as therapeutic for us as it is the dogs, where we get to spend time with them, grooming and fussing them all.
"They are all very much part of the HECK! family.”
Britain’s largest independent sausage and burger maker, employing 130 people, HECK! cites a Rover.com survey* earlier this year that showed over a quarter of workplaces have become dog-friendly within the last one to two years.
Among the proven benefits are reducing stress, boosting team morale and improving the workplace atmosphere.
Information: https://www.heckfood.co.uk/pages/our-story