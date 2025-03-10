Harrogate councillor's warning west side of town faces second wave of housing developments

A Harrogate councillor is warning that the western side of town faces being swamped by a second new wave of housing as work gets under way to create a Local Plan for the whole county.

Coun John Mann said the existing tranche of house building, which is still ongoing, had already put roads and schools in the area under “immense strain”, not to mention the broader impact on NHS services and transport in Harrogate.

"My view is that enough is enough,” said Coun Mann, who represents the Oatlands & Pannal Division, .

"I am campaigning against the west of Harrogate having to accept the allocation of even more housing sites in the new Local Plan.

Harrogate has seen a rash of new housing developments in various parts of town during the last six years which, have created significant disruption to residents and roads. (Picture contributed)

"The west of Harrogate has already had its fair share.

"Our roads, our schools and our NHS are already under immense strain and can’t take any more housing development.”

Following the abolition in 2023 of district councils including Harrogate's, North Yorkshire Council recently started work on the formulation of a county-wide Local Plan, which will set out where development will take place across the county over the next 15 to 20 years is at an early stage.

All sites previously submitted to each district council as part of their respective Local Plan preparations must be resubmitted, including Harrogate’s which has seen a rash of new housing developments during the last six years which, in themselves, have created significant disruption to residents and roads.

North Yorkshire Council has published a map of possible new housing sites in Harrogate, including additional housing at Pannal Ash, Rossett Green and Pannal, after issuing a ‘call for sites’ last year from prospective developers, landowners and site promoters.

Tory Coun Mann argues the signs are bad for existing residents in the west of Harrogate.

"I have written to and spoken with the council executive recently to call for a halt to further housing development in the west of Harrogate" he said.

North Yorkshire Council’s Local Plan team is now working cooperatively in the plan-making process to ensure that the Local Plan is delivered by its target date of 2028.