Harrogate councillor says 'undemocratic' set-up at North Yorkshire Council must end

A Harrogate councillor is calling for an overhaul of the "undemocratic" set-up at North Yorkshire Council after a stormy meeting over council tax rises.

Green councillor Arnold Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, is calling for radical changes to the way North Yorkshire Council is run to make it more representative of views across the county.

His comments follow last Friday’s budget meeting which ended when 19 Labour, Green, Lib Dem and Independent Councillors walked out in protest at what they said was the “undemocratic way” big budget decisions were being forced through.

Coun Warneken, who represents the Ouseburn division at North Yorkshire Council, said: “All the decisions are pre-agreed behind closed doors and, no matter how conscientious and persuasive you are, the administration is not for turning.

Ouseburn's Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, is calling for radical changes to the way North Yorkshire Council is run. (Picture contributed)

"This is not democracy. We need to change to a “Modern Committee System” where there is representation from all parties on the Executive Committee and Chairs from all political groups, giving all councillors the chance to be involved in the decision-making process”.

Before the meeting degenerated into farce, councillors agreed an average 4.99% council tax increase for 2024/25, 2.99% for core council tax and 2% for the adult social care precept which helps to fund the pressures on social care.

Senior Conservative councillors at Tory-run North Yorkshire Council complained before the meeting that the Labour government had given the council one of the "worst" local authority funding deals in the country.

But Coun Warneken, who was the first-ever Green councillor elected to the now defunct Harrogate Borough Council, said problems lay closer to home.

“Meetings turn into a verbal brawl. This behaviour is not what taxpayers expect of their elected members.

"With strong chairmanship, the farce would cease, morale amongst officers would improve, and the public would get something akin to what they deserve.”

Despite being "appalled” by proceedings, Coun Warneken was not one of the 19 who walked out.

He chose to have his vote to register his protest.

He ended the council meeting alone on the vacated benches, save for the chief whip.