Harrogate councillor says parents face paying hundreds of pounds thanks to cuts to free school buses

A Harrogate councillor is highlighting how some parents face paying as much as £2,000 a year to get their children to school thanks to North Yorkshire School's cuts to free school buses.

Green councillor Arnold Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, said he had been inundated with correspondence from anxious residents since councillors agreed to the county council's new home to school travel arrangements last year.

The council says it is facing a £48 million shortfall in its budget and needs to bring its policy in line with that offered by many other councils to ensure it and other essential frontline services are sustainable.

As a result, it felt forced to only offer free transport for eligible pupils to the nearest school to their home address.

But Coun Warneken, who represents the Ouseburn division at North Yorkshire Council, said the council was "out of touch" with the real world of parents and pupils.

"I'm getting a lot of residents asking for help to try and get the policy reversed as this has impacted seriously on their lives causing anxiety and dilemmas, in some cases financial hardship," said Coun Warneken.

"This is a clear example of a desperate administration scrapping the barrel for savings which could have be avoided if they had started realising some of their assets,

"The Conservative ruling group are out of touch."

North Yorkshire Council says providing school transport has become the third-largest expenditure for the authority at £51 million a year – behind adult social care and waste management – and has more than doubled since 2018/19.

It argues the changes are designed to make their school transport policies fair to all families, responsible and affordable.

But Coun Warneken says, from what residents are telling him, the new policy not only risks piling financial pressure on parents but, where there is more than one child in a family, creating serious complications when choosing which schools to attend.

The councillor points to the example of two parents who have got in touch with him.

Mum Charlotte, from Kirk Hammerton, said: "Two years ago we made a decision to send our eldest child to our catchment school, which is Boroughbridge High School for a series of reasons.

"There is a bus from our village to the school, allowing him some independence and not requiring me to transport him there and back.

“But the change to the policy has meant that we have had a very stressful time when considering my daughter’s application for intake this September.

"Boroughbridge High School is our fifth closest secondary school and as such my daughter will not be eligible for a place on the bus which is taking her brother.

"Even if If I’m offered a paid place on that bus, I will have to pay c.£800 for her to get on a bus which is going anyway.”

Mum Kate, from Tockwith, said: “We applied for Tadcaster Grammar school for our eldest because this was our catchment school.

"Under the new policy, Tadcaster Grammar appears at number five in our top seven nearest schools.

“But six out of the seven schools which appear in our nearest schools list are not under North Yorkshire Council’s authority.

"As a working family, there is no way I could have children at two different schools.

"There is currently no school transport to our nearest school - Wetherby.

"When I have three children at the school, I could be paying £2,100 per year.”

Speaking at the time of the decision to adopt the new approach, North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Coun Gareth Dadd, said: “We currently provide some transport services which go beyond our statutory duty.

"Increases in the cost of fuel, transport and insurance mean that we have to bring the policy into line with the Department for Education guidance and target resource at those who most need it.

“If we do nothing, then the rising cost of home to school travel could have a crippling effect on the other services we must deliver by law."