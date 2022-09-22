Harrogate council says it can’t take action on complaints of ‘poisonous’ construction dust in Kingsley area

After years of disruptions from the building of 700 new homes, Kingsley residents last night called on Harrogate Borough Council to only allow sealed wagons in and out of the area which has rapidly expanded in size and will continue to do so for years to come.

John Hansard, a member of the Kingsley Ward Action Group, told a full council meeting that the authority had an obligation to protect residents from harm and that this has "fallen very far short of acceptable levels".

"We are simply requesting that we are no longer poisoned by harmful and dangerous construction waste," he said.

Kingsley residents say they have had to put up with years of construction 'misery'

However, councillor Tim Myatt, cabinet member for planning at the council, said the authority did not have evidence that the dust was toxic and that a ban on open-top lorries could not be enforced.

He said: "It is a highly unusual practice to require sealed containers to transport items to and from development sites.

"This can not be retrospectively imposed as a planning condition and neither residents or members of the planning committee asked for this to be conditioned at the time of the application.

"Further, the local highways authority has informed the borough council that they would not be able to mandate the use of sealed containers.

"They believe the use of such can only be required for certain processes such as the removal of radioactive material and asbestos."

Councillor Myatt also said housing developers had repeated their offer to clean roads and pavements in the area, but this was "vociferously opposed" by residents.

Construction work in Kingsley first began in 2019 and residents have long complained that not enough has been done to minimise disruptions to their daily lives.

There have also been complaints that improvements to roads, public transport, health services and community facilities have not kept up with the level of new housing in the area.