Harrogate Convention Centre's 'lucrative relationship' with one of the UK’s premier shows boosts town

Harrogate Convention Centre says its “long-standing relationship” with one of the UK’s premier shows will bring more than £700k in business to the town’s hospitality sector.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After signing a new contract with the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show to host the event until 2028, Paula Lorimer, Director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “We are delighted to renew the relationship with the event.

"The long-standing show brings together the leading suppliers and experts in the field and offers a great opportunity for homebuilders in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Multi-day exhibitions at this scale also bring significant traffic to local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, providing a boost to the visitor economy of the Harrogate district.”

After signing a new contract with the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show to host the event until 2028, Paula Lorimer, Director of Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “We are delighted to renew the relationship with the event." (Picture contributed)

Coming up on October 31-November 2, the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show is expected to attract approximately 10,000 visitors, bringing an estimated worth of over £766,000, excluding project spend, in business to Harrogate’s hospitality sector.

More than 240 exhibitors will be arriving at Harrogate Convention Centre to showcase sustainable living products and hundreds of other innovative building and renovation solutions.

Seminars from specialists will cover several disciplines, including: heating and ventilation, garden design, planning, kitchen design and budgeting, providing invaluable insights and advice for aspiring renovators and builders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research conducted by the show organisers found the average spend for showgoers has risen to £63,000 in the region over the past three years in five key product categories – ventilation, heating, renewable energy, insulation and drainage – to make their dream home more sustainable, healthier and energy-efficient, which represents more than a 20% average year-on-year increase.

Of all Harrogate show visitors, 87% have a project on the go or will have in the next 12 months; on average they spend nearly four hours at the show and over half, 54%, say that the Homebuilding & Renovating Show is the only show they visit.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of Harrogate based HRH Group, which own the Fat Badger & White Hart Hotel, along with The Pickled Sprout & Yorkshire Hotel, said: “This is great news for Harrogate to see Northern Homebuilding and Renovating Show renewing their contract.”