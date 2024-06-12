Harrogate Convention Centre proves doubters wrong with lettings income at highest level since 2014

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Convention Centre has reported significant growth with a strong forecast for next year.

The important conference and events facility may have been a source of political controversy and financial concern since it was built in 1982 – even now its future is the cause of much debate – but new figures show lettings income at its highest since 2014.

Paula Lorimer, Director of Harrogate Convention Centre, says the 19% increase on 2022/23 and 14% increase on pre-Covid levels in 2019/20, is the result of team work.

"The exceptional continued growth is the result of unwavering hard work of the team, “she said.

"But I would also like to thank the wonderful hospitality businesses in Harrogate that support our events and make delegates feel welcome.

"Large-scale business events that draw visitors from outside Harrogate are vital to the town and region’s visitor economy.”

The second year of significant growth in lettings in a row at the town’s most important venue for the visitor economy follows the introduction of a new sales strategy that supports the full utilisation of conference and exhibitions spaces by enabling the venue to accommodate multiple events in different parts of the building complex.

A series of new initiatives in recent years have also made an impact, Paula Lorimer believes, from cosmetic improvements to the venue, sustainability and accessibility initiatives and the incorporation of the catering team under the in-house brand Matcham’s, a move that has brought significant improvement to the team’s catering capacity and overall performance.

The figures show that the two event sectors that benefited most from this approach and saw substantial growth were conferences and trade exhibitions.

Lettings from conferences in 2023/24, which include national and international associations, professional and corporate conferences increased 27% on the previous year and surpassed pre-Covid levels (2019/20) by 17%, cementing Harrogate as a highly desirable conference destination.

Trade exhibitions, such as Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair, Bridal Week Harrogate and the upcoming Home & Gift Buyers’ Festival that attracts thousands of visitors and exhibitors to Harrogate in July each year, have seen lettings increase 24% on 2022/23 and surpass pre-Covid levels (2019/20) by 22%.

Despite growing competition from rival towns and cities and challenging economic times, Harrogate remains home to many decades-old trade exhibitions, which continue to see healthy growth.

The BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) attracted more than 4,200 visitors this year and saw a 10% increase in exhibitor space while Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair visitor numbers were up 11% on last year.

Despite occasionally negative news headlines, growth is expected to continue at Harrogate Convention Centre, as lettings revenue has already exceeded target for this year and is going strong for 2025/26.

The venue's sustained growth points to a positive outlook on securing events for Harrogate and attracting out-of-town visitors to support the local hospitality industry.

Paula Lorimer said: “We are delighted to see that the event industry is on a healthy trajectory of growth and Harrogate continues to attract event organisers from around the UK.

"We will continue to bring quality events and footfall to the town and ensure that investment in the venue translates into valuable economic impact on Harrogate for years to come.”