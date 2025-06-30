Harrogate Convention Centre is set for £7m redevelopment to attract larger conferences

The boss of Harrogate Convention Centre says plans for additional conference breakout facilities for 1,200 delegates will bring bigger and more profitable events to the town.

The reconfiguration, part of a £7 million investment approved by North Yorkshire Council last December, will increase the venue’s total breakout capacity to 2,600, complementing its existing 1,977-seat auditorium, one of the largest outside London.

Expected to be completed in January 2027, the reconfiguration at the venue should enable it to reach its full potential, accommodating larger conferences and providing a boost to the region’s economy.

Paula Lorimer, Director, Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “I am very excited about this project.

"We’ve missed out on profitable events in the past due to insufficient breakout space; this will no longer be the case.

"The Studio 2 reconfiguration will enable us to up our game in the highly competitive conference market.

"With a large purpose-built auditorium and an enhanced breakout capacity that rivals any other venue, I am confident we will bring in more and larger conferences that generate significant business for local hotels, restaurants and shops in Harrogate and district.”

Built in 1982, the venue has long been a source of financial concern in the town as the nature of the conference and convention sector has changed and become increasingly competitive in recent years.

In particular, conferences have evolved from focusing on main plenary sessions in an auditorium to offering parallel breakout activities, such as training, networking and workshops that require additional smaller flexible spaces.

Harrogate Convention Centre’s auditorium can currently accommodate 1,977 delegates but lacks the breakout capacity or easy links between halls to host conferences requiring additional breakout spaces.

With North Yorkshire Council’s investment, Studio 2 will be reconfigured with soundproof demountable walls that divide the space into up to eight breakout rooms for up to 1,200 delegates.

An escalator will be also installed to enhance access from Studio 1 and the auditorium.

The result will be breakout capacity of 2,600, one of the largest in the UK.

Procurement for the Studio 2 reconfiguration is in progress, with construction expected to commence next spring.