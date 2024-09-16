Harrogate Convention Centre hailed 'unique' by boss of leading British event after new deal is signed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Convention Centre has scored a huge coup with a new five-year contract with the biggest event of its kind in the UK.

The new deal is with Ocean Media Group, organiser of The Flooring Show, which will bring the trade show back to the spa town every year until 2029.

Britain’s largest event dedicated to the flooring industry, the event is one of six large-scale exhibitions taking place at the venue this autumn.

As such, it represents a sizable boost for the town’s visitor economy.

The Flooring Show is one of six large-scale exhibitions taking place at Harrogate Convention Centre this autumn. (Picture contributed)

This year’s event is running at the moment and ends tomorrow, Tuesday.

It follows just a week after Bridal Week which saw higher footfall than normal in the town centre, in particular, on the Monday evening.

The 62nd edition of The Flooring Show is the largest to date, taking over six halls including the addition of Hall Q, with a 30% expansion on the previous year.

Alex Butler, Group Exhibition Director of Ocean Media Group, said: “Harrogate is firmly cemented as the home of flooring, so we’re delighted to commit to another five years at HCC.

“The Flooring Show has grown by 25% since 2019, so we’re excited to see what the next five years hold for us.

”The town centre location of Harrogate Convention Centre is so unique and it’s one of the main reasons why the flooring industry returns year after year.

"Our clients use many of the restaurants and bars to conduct business after the exhibition has closed each day.”

Paula Lorimer, Director at Harrogate Convention Centre, said: “I am delighted to renew the relationship with The Flooring Show this year.

"With the major trade and public exhibitions coming up between now and November, we are expecting a very busy autumn season that will bring significant footfall to the bars, restaurants and hotels in the Harrogate ahead of the festive season.”

Trade exhibitions to come this autumn at HCC include Harrogate International Nursery Fair (October 13-15).

Public exhibitions include the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show (November 1-3), Thought Bubble Comic Convention (November 16-17), and The Knitting & Stitching Show (November 21-24).