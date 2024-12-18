Harrogate Convention Centre boss hopes new £7m investment is step towards 'subsidy-free future'

The boss of Harrogate Convention Centre says North Yorkshire Council’s decision to back the £7 million redevelopment of the venue is a “great day” for the town and a step towards a “cost neutral future”.

Talking after members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive gave their approval yesterday for a £7m investment in new larger breakout rooms in the venue’s Studio Two, the HCC’s director Paula Lorimer said it may be a “modest investment” compared to the now abandoned £49 million redevelopment plans – but it was a “significant moment” for Harrogate's hospitality industry.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and so is everyone else at the convention centre,” she said.

"Local government reorganisation has been a massive task for North Yorkshire Council but councillors have listened to us and we are grateful.

Constructed in 1982, Harrogate Convention Centre has one of the largest purpose-built auditoriums in the UK but a lack of larger breakout rooms has hampered the venue’s ability to host larger conferences. (Picture contributed)

"This is a huge show of support for the goal of ending the venue’s reliance on subsidies.”

It is expected that the planned transformation of Studio Two, which would provide breakout conferencing facilities for about 1,300 delegates, could generate an extra £1.5 million annually, after it is completed in September 2026.

But this is a start, not a destination.

Paula Lorimer remains committed to breaking even, not only by growing bookings at the venue but by reducing costs as part of a move towards a more commercial way of operating.

"The venue is important to the town – it is expected to bring £50 million of economic impact in 2025-26.

"But I won’t rest until we are cost-neutral for taxpayers.

"The subsidy from the council is already decreasing but we aim to cut utility bills which are one of the highest costs.

"That is down partly to how we are organised.

"In most other parts of the UK, local authority-owned conference facilities are run in a commercial model as a Wholly Owned Company.

"This something I favour for Harrogate."

The venue boss seems to be rowing in the same direction as North Yorkshire Council who commissioned consultancy firm 31Ten to review the venue’s operation.

Its recommendation of a more commercial operating model may pave the way for just such a future.