Harrogate concert by Cuore Chamber Orchestra impresses audience so much 'you could hear a pin drop'

Harrogate’s Royal Hall witnessed giant steps on the road to a new world-class professional chamber orchestra in Yorkshire with the dazzling opening concert of its debut season.

The first appearance by The Cuore Chamber Orchestra since it was launched in May saw its youthful but accomplished conductor and founder William Dutton turn much of his ambitious vision into spectacular reality, sending the 600 strong audience into raptures and causing Fiona Hook, reviewer for The Critics' Circle, to hail the results as “the fulfilment of one man’s crazy dream”.

Born in Leeds but brought up in Harrogate before starting his wide-ranging musical career which, early on, included winning BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year, Dutton has previously stated that his aim is to showcase classical music at the very highest level with exceptional young professional musicians.

They don’t come much more exceptional than elegant guest soloist international superstar pianist Oxana Shevchenko who helped the rest of the musical cast hit the sort of heights which suggest the dynamic Dutton’s aim is potentially within reach.

The Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate - Oxana Shevchenko at piano playing the Grieg. (Picture J Chang)

Such was the potency of the performance, there were electric silences at end of the pieces throughout the programme featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No.1, Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No.4 ‘Italian’ saw electric silences at end of the pieces.

Appraising William Dutton’s distinctive approach to the art of conducting, Fiona Hook said: "Not a showy conductor, what immediately stood out is how carefully considered Dutton’s readings were, replete with tiny details usually glossed over.

"The orchestra’s relatively modest size, four desks of first and second violins, three of violas and cellos, three double basses and single woodwind and brass, meant that he could maintain smiling contact with every section, and they were attentive to his every gesture.”

Among those in attendance at the Royal Hall to witness the past being given a new future were the Deputy Lord Lieutenant North Yorkshire, Clare Granger and Mr Mark Granger, Lord Lieutenant West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Chris Aldred, Mayor and Consort of Knaresborough, Coun Helen and Mr John Westmancoat.

The Cuore Chamber Orchestra's educational outreach event - Hovingham school with teacher Erin Brewster, Gay Steel, Royal Hall Restoration Trust and Christopher Barnes, General Secretary of Cuore Chamber Orchestra. (Picture J Chang)

The introduction was delivered by Christopher Barnes, General Secretary of Cuore Chamber Orchestra.

Also adding his trademark charm in person was actor Freddie Fox of Slow Horses fame, the orchestra’s official ambassador.

If the success of the opening concert of its season suggested The Cuore Chamber Orchestra have all the qualities to give the musical past a new future, it’s something the team behind it are keen to embrace.

As a newly-registered charity, the week of the concert also saw the orchestra deliver its very first educational outreach event with a Grieg piano concerto open rehearsal with 15 x 8 year olds and accompanying staff from Hovingham school, Harehills, Leeds, which was facilitated by Leeds International Piano competition.

Next year will see The Cuore Chamber Orchestra return to Harrogate for concerts at St Wilfrid’s Church and the Royal Hall.

If you can’t wait to experience them that long, don't miss their concert on March 6, 2026 in Leeds’ Howard Assembly Room.

Born in Harrogate, ready for the world.