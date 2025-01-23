Harrogate company wins deal for Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate firm has confirmed it has won a deal with F1 and the British Grand Prix.

Impulse Decisions announced last year that they had become one of only five agents in the UK to be official on-sellers of tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Now they are going one better in 2025.

The Harrogate-based events firm Impulse Decisions have revealed they have secured a deal to be an official ticketing agent for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at this year’s Silverstone.

The 2025 British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone Circuit promises to deliver a thrilling spectacle.

Scheduled to be held at Silverstone from Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6, 2025, the four-day festival is one of the biggest sporting occasions in Britain’s sporting calendar.

The new deal is another boost for the event company, who recently moved into their own bigger offices on Cardale Park in Harrogate and have launched a brand new website with the aim to raise even more money for charities in the UK vi their silent auction services.

Impulse Decisions’ Head of Sport Ross Bousfield said: “To be able to be official representatives for such an iconic race at Silverstone, is a massive achievement fort Impulse and all the team.

“This is a great boost to the event side of the business, and our commitment to providing the best hospitality packages for F1 events worldwide.

“As official agents for the British Grand Prix, we are able to provide access to the best race day hospitality options at the best prices.

“The 2025 British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone Circuit promises to deliver a thrilling spectacle as the world’s best drivers battle it out on one of Formula 1’s most iconic tracks.

"It will be an action-packed weekend not to be missed.”

Impulse Decisions will also continue to represent the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, as well as being official agents with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Harrogate firm boasts more than 25 years’ experience of hosting F1 trips, delivering exclusive experiences that are unique while blending luxury and comfort

For more information on F1 tickets, visit: https://impulsedecisions.com/2025-grand-prix/

Or call the team on 01423 531 682.