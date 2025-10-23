Harrogate company owners 'spread a little Yorkshire kindness' with their own bus service

TV’s famous Yorkshire Vet has praised the importance of a rural bus service launched by a Harrogate firm as a “great example of community spirit”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Wright, a much-loved figure on Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet for many years, said the bus run by Harrogate-owned company HECK! was making a real difference in tackling rural isolation and loneliness.

“The HECK! Community Bus is a great example of community spirit in action,” said Peter, a former pupil of the legendary vet James Herriot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In rural Yorkshire, isolation and loneliness can be a real challenge.

Boosting the community with rural bus service - Peter Wright of on Channel 5's The Yorkshire Vet with HECK!’s Becky Keeble and passengers. (Picture Glen Minikin)

"But this bus has become a lifeline, connecting people across generations, from schoolchildren to seniors.

"It’s heart-warming to see so many volunteers stepping forward to help their neighbours and make a real difference."

Based in Bedale, the origins of HECK! lie in Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble, who founded their first firm The Harrogate Sausage Company nearly 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the company’s status as the the UK’s only large-scale, family-owned sausage factory, the couple have always invested in community projects.

Since the HECK! Community Bus began operating a year ago, it has been offering everything from day trips for older residents to school visits, charity excursions, and community celebrations.

Behind the wheel is a team of volunteer drivers, whose kindness and commitment have made the project possible.

Becky Keeble, HECK!’s Community Ambassador, said the impact the service had made already had been remarkable:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we launched the HECK! Community Bus, we hoped it would make life a little easier for people in our community,” she said.

"What we didn’t expect was just how many friendships, memories, and connections it would create.

"We’ve seen everyone, from schoolchildren to retirees, travelling together and sharing stories.”

The community bus service has taken passengers to destinations ranging from Whitby and Saltburn-by-the-Sea to York Christmas Markets and Ripon Cathedral’s Carol Concert, offering experiences, companionship, and a sense of belonging.

The HECK! team is planning new collaborations with local schools, charities, and community groups in the next yeer.

To find out more or volunteer, email [email protected] or call 01845 567 709.