Harrogate community invited to spend a night under the stars to support homelessness and bereavement

The Big Harrogate Sleepout is back for a second year - inviting the community to spend a night under the stars to raise money for charity.

The unique fundraising event will return to Harrogate Rugby Club on Thursday, October 2, raising vital money for those facing homelessness and bereavement in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Sleepout – which raised over £2,500 –the organisers are urgently calling on the local community to get involved in making a real difference.

It’s organised by Harrogate Spring Water alongside local charities Harrogate Homeless Project (HHP) and Just ‘B’ to raise vital funds.

David Brown, Solicitor at Raworth’s, who took part last year, said: “It was amazing to be part of the first-ever Big Harrogate Sleepout last year and to increase awareness of the reality so many face.

"The togetherness everyone showed that night was fantastic, and here’s hoping that we can raise even more than last year’s £2,500 total for such an inspirational initiative.”

Harrogate Homeless Project has been a vital lifeline for vulnerable individuals in the Harrogate District since 1991, providing safe accommodation and essential support to those experiencing homelessness as they rebuild their lives towards independent living.

The demand for the charity's services in Harrogate is stark and continues to rise.

The charity's vision is to make sure nobody in the Harrogate district has to sleep rough and that those experiencing homelessness have all the support they need to move towards independent living.

Just ‘B’ is a specialist bereavement support and emotional wellbeing service helping children, young people and adults across the communities of North Yorkshire, as well as offering specialist support regionally and nationally.

Ian Swann, Operations Director at Harrogate Spring Water, who returns to the Sleepout for the second time, said: “We’ve seen first-hand how powerful it is when businesses across Harrogate come together for a cause.

"The Sleepout is not just about one night – it’s about showing solidarity, raising awareness and funding the services that catch people when they’re most in need.

“We’re proud to stand alongside Harrogate Homeless Project and Just ‘B’ this year and urge the business community to get behind the event.

“It’s a unique opportunity for teams to step outside of the boardroom and do something meaningful together.”

The Big Harrogate Sleepout will take place on Thursday, October 2 at Harrogate Rugby Club.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-2025-harrogate-sleep-out-tickets-1376157336639?aff=oddtdtcreator