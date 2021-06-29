Harrogate community event is set to be revived for first time since pandemic

Starbeck Community Day nostalgia: Flashback to 2019 and the last such event. Pictured is a busy St John's Ambulance tombola store at the event.

Starbeck Community Day had been due to take place on Saturday, July 17 but, after the postponement of the end of lockdown from June 21 to July 19 the earliest, organisers are now set to bring the day back on Monday, August 30.

Traditionally the fun event held at Harrogate Railway AFC's ground at Station View in Starbeck showcases local groups and charities, as well as raising funds often for Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal.

Hardworking organiser Chrissie Holmes, who is also secretary for the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal. said: "In these difficult time it is hard to think that we will ever recover from the effect that Covid has had on our community.

"Starbeck Community Day is our way of bringing a little fun to Starbeck and our way of thanking everyone for their support and loyalty and the funds they help raise through each financial year.

"Last year we were unable to purchase the new cables and new Christmas lights that we had been planning to install above the High Street as our suppliers were in lockdown.

"This year we intend to rectify this and bring even more sparkle to Starbeck High Street at Christmastime."

Starbeck Community Day will run on Monday, August 30 from noon to 4pm and entry is free to members of the public.

The revival of the community day will see the winner of the Starbeck Community King or Queen competition crowned and the Prince or Princess announced.

There will be music and entertainment from the Harrogate Ukes and Summerbelle Dance Academy, as well as a barbecue, stalls and fun and games for all the family.

Chrissie Holmes confirmed there were still a few pitches available at the event for sellers.

Anyone interested in taking up a stall should contact 0796 982 3753.

