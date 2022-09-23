Harrogate comedy star Maisie Adam 'emotional' about return to Harrogate Theatre for Harrogate Comedy Festival

Fresh from Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week and The Last Leg, Maisie Adam said she had been raised on Harrogate Theatre.

"Since I started doing stand-up, I’ve done the studio twice at Harrogate Theatre but never the big stage.

"The late Phil Lowe, who was brilliant, always used to say to me “get in the big room”.

Harrogate Comedy Festival headliner - Maisie Adam is at Harrogate Theatre on October 8.

"We finally decided to take his advice If he was still here I would have been in for a right ribbing me about it.

"I grew up with this theatre. Every year the whole family goes to the panto and loves it.

"I feel quite emotional about coming back but I’m excited.”

This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival, which runs from October 3-16, boasts a typically impressive line-up.

But there’s no doubting the anticipation for the return of Harrogate-born Maisie Adam whose rise to fame has been rapid since she won So You Think You're Funny? competition at Edinburgh Fringe in 2017.

Noted for her anecdotal approach and witty charm, Maisie’s humour is unforced as it is gentle, which is the way she likes it.

"For some people doing stand-up comedy is an act, others try to shock the audience,” said Maisie.

"But I’m not trying to be anything but myself.”

Her new Buzzed show is her first solo national tour but Maisie says she is happy to still be learning from other top comedians.

Maisie’s comedy heroes Peter Kay and Victoria Wood were also nice but clever.

"I learnt so much from touring last year as support for Jason Manford and John Bishop.

"I don’t want to pull the ladder up, I want to help other young comedians coming up.

"I’m doing 33 dates with no support but I like it that way. I enjoy the adrenaline of having to face a new audience every night.”