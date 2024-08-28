Harrogate Comedy Festival reveals new show by top act added due to 'phenomenal demand'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Since winning the top So You Think You're Funny? competition award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, Maisie Adam has become one of the UK's leading stand-up comedians and a regular face on major TV shows across the board.
This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival will see her not only performing at her annual Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, a charity night in memory of a much-missed Harrogate schoolboy Frank Ashton, she is also scheduled to bring her brand new touring show called Maisie Adam Appraisal.
The star of TV’s Live At The Apollo, A League Of Their Own and Have I Got News For You, and lots more, will now do two Appraisal shows at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 5 – after adding a matinee at 3pm after tickets massively sold out for the 8pm evening performance.
The former St Aidan’s High School’s head girl, who has very much not forgotten her roots since her rise to fame, has become a regular at Harrogate Comedy Festival, which is now in its 15th year.
Among the other big names appearing this annual feast of comedy in September and October will be Lucy Beaumont, Clinton Baptiste, Jimmy Carr and Andy Parsons.
There's also comedy royalty with shows by veteran performers Jimmy Tarbuck, Robert Lindsay and Su Pollard.
Harrogate Comedy Festival Highlights
Saturday, September 21 to Monday, October 28, 2024
Sponsored by Vet Dentist and Your Harrogate
Saturday, September 21:
Jimmy Carr, Harrogate Convention Centre.
Monday, September 30:
An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck, Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, October 2:
Andy Parsons, Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, October 5:
Maisie Adam Appraisal, Harrogate Theatre
Monday, October 7:
Maisie Adam Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, October 9:
Stu Pollard – Still Fully Charged, Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 10:
An Evening Without Kate Bush, Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 24:
Lucy Beaumont – Trouble and Strife, Royal Hall.
Saturday, October 26:
An Audience with Robert Lindsay, Royal Hall.
Friday, October 11:
Clinton Baptiste, Harrogate Theatre.
Tickets: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/