Harrogate Comedy Festival reveals new show by top act added due to 'phenomenal demand'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Theatre has announced that “due to phenomenal demand” it has added an extra show for Harrogate's very own Maisie Adam.

Since winning the top So You Think You're Funny? competition award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, Maisie Adam has become one of the UK's leading stand-up comedians and a regular face on major TV shows across the board.

This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival will see her not only performing at her annual Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, a charity night in memory of a much-missed Harrogate schoolboy Frank Ashton, she is also scheduled to bring her brand new touring show called Maisie Adam Appraisal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of TV’s Live At The Apollo, A League Of Their Own and Have I Got News For You, and lots more, will now do two Appraisal shows at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 5 – after adding a matinee at 3pm after tickets massively sold out for the 8pm evening performance.

Harrogate Comedy Festival will see Maisie Adam not only performing at her annual Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala but bringing her brand new touring show called Maisie Adam Appraisal. (Picture contributed)

The former St Aidan’s High School’s head girl, who has very much not forgotten her roots since her rise to fame, has become a regular at Harrogate Comedy Festival, which is now in its 15th year.

Among the other big names appearing this annual feast of comedy in September and October will be Lucy Beaumont, Clinton Baptiste, Jimmy Carr and Andy Parsons.

There's also comedy royalty with shows by veteran performers Jimmy Tarbuck, Robert Lindsay and Su Pollard.

Harrogate Comedy Festival Highlights

Saturday, September 21 to Monday, October 28, 2024

Sponsored by Vet Dentist and Your Harrogate

Saturday, September 21:

Jimmy Carr, Harrogate Convention Centre.

Monday, September 30:

An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck, Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, October 2:

Andy Parsons, Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 5:

Maisie Adam Appraisal, Harrogate Theatre

Monday, October 7:

Maisie Adam Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, October 9:

Stu Pollard – Still Fully Charged, Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 10:

An Evening Without Kate Bush, Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 24:

Lucy Beaumont – Trouble and Strife, Royal Hall.

Saturday, October 26:

An Audience with Robert Lindsay, Royal Hall.

Friday, October 11:

Clinton Baptiste, Harrogate Theatre.