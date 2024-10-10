Harrogate comedian's meteoric rise to success sees new dates added to epic tour
Such is the level of demand for tickets to see the fantastic Maisie, who has deservedly enjoyed a meteoric rise through the comedy ranks since she won the prestigious So You Think You're Funny? award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, that the tour is being extended.
Appraisal, which kicked off at the start of the month and included a date at Harrogate Theatre, was already set to be biggest UK tour so far for one of the UK's fastest-rising stand-up comedians.
Now its even bigger and will continue into March 2025.
Next year will also see the talented Maisie, a star of many TV shows including: Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, perform on the European stage with shows in the likes of Berlin, Amsterdam, Helsinki and Copenhagen.
Famed for her anecdotal material and witty charm, Maisie is also co-host of the phenomenally successful Big Kick Energy football podcast, with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.
She has written for Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and in 2019 she was a writer on two episodes of Rob Beckett's Savage Socials on Channel 4.
Despite TV and podcast success, stand-up is what Maisie, who grew up in Pannal and went to St Aidan's High School, loves most.
After five years into her job as a comedian full time she is, perhaps, due an appraisal – hence the idea of the tour.
Appraisal is set to be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or, is she heading towards an “organisational restructure”?
Maisie appeared three times in this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival, including the annual Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, a charity night in memory of Harrogate schoolboy Frank Ashton.
Harrogate Comedy Festival runs until Monday, October 28.
For tickets, visit:https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/
More information on Maisie Adam and the Appraisal tour at: https://www.maisieadam.com/