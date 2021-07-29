Harrogate College offers helping hand to struggling hospitality industry

As businesses, bruised by more than a year of turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic and repeated lockdowns, try to find their feet again, many venues are struggling to recruit skilled staff.

Trade body UKHospitality is reporting that 85 per cent of businesses need to hire chefs, while 80 per cent are looking for front-of-house employees.

At such times, the role played by skills and educational providers in helping to supply the workforce so urgently needed is crucial – which is why Harrogate College is urging local employers to get in touch.

The college, which runs a range of hospitality courses along with Commis Chef apprenticeships, is keen to talk directly to business owners so it can tailor its offerings to meet their needs.

Principal Danny Wild said: “It is our responsibility to support the sector at this key time by helping to provide the skilled employees they require. The college is supporting the hospitality industry by working with lots of local businesses who are coming to us to help promote or fill their vacancies and look at bespoke training packages.

"There isn’t a one-size-fits-all so we always aim to discuss what each employer needs and then offer a solution that works best for them, whether it be a one-day customer service course, an apprenticeship or ways to develop their own management skills.”

The college, part of Luminate Education Group, is also preparing to launch the Harrogate College Employers’ Network in September. Mr Wild says that scheme, which is being supported by a number of businesses, will provide an opportunity for firms to influence the content of courses so they get the employees they need.