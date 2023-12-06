News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate College delighted to share in £2.5m investment to improve skills and tackle staff shortages

Harrogate College is to share in £2.5 million worth of Government funding as it presses ahead with its plans to help local businesses address skills gaps in the town.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT
The hub of further education located at Hornbeam Park is among seven colleges, City of York Council, North Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire Learning Providers, to benefit from a cash injection to boost skills.

The partnership, led by York College and University Centre, will use the funds to invest in cutting-edge equipment, deliver innovative training and design new courses, focusing on digital technologies and the health and social care industry.

The projects are in response to the needs of businesses and addressing skills gaps in the local workforce, as highlighted in the York & North Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan.

Harrogate College, whose Danny Wild, Principal, said: “We’re committed to continually developing an employer-led curriculum." (Picture contributed)Harrogate College, whose Danny Wild, Principal, said: “We’re committed to continually developing an employer-led curriculum." (Picture contributed)
Harrogate College, whose Danny Wild, Principal, said: “We’re committed to continually developing an employer-led curriculum." (Picture contributed)

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, said: “We’re committed to continually developing an employer-led curriculum and this opportunity to work in partnership with colleges and organisations across the North Yorkshire region, further consolidates our plans to align our courses with local skills needs.

“It’s great to be at the forefront of tackling current and future skills in key areas such as digital and emerging technologies, which will have a huge economic benefit for the county.”

Members of the partnership are: York College and University Centre, Askham Bryan College, Craven College, Harrogate College (Luminate Education Group), Scarborough TEC (TEC Partnership), Selby College (Heart of Yorkshire Education Group), Darlington College, City of York Council, North Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire Learning Providers.

More information: https://harrogate-college.ac.uk/

