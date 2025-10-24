Harrogate climate group pays tribute with 'heavy hearts' to stalwart who unexpectedly passed

Fulsome tributes are being paid after the passing of a man of “wisdom and integrity and kindness” who played a key role in the foundation of Zero Carbon Harrogate.

Senior members of the non-partisan climate awareness and action group said it was with “heavy hearts” they were sharing the news of the death of longstanding Trustee Ian Fraser who unexpectedly passed away.

Zero Carbon Harrogate said Ian Fraser had a significant impact on those who knew him and left an environmental legacy, which they would continue to honour.

In his memory, the charity has gathered together a collection of heartfelt reflections online from those who knew and worked alongside him.

Jemima Parker, Chair of Trustees of ZCH, said that Mr Fraser would be “deeply missed” and had been the “spark that started climate charity Zero Carbon Harrogate” almost ten years ago.

"We have lost a quiet man of wisdom and integrity, an eco-warrior who put hope into action,” she said.

"Ian was the spark that started ZCH.

"His decision to show the film This Changes Everything at St Peter’s Church in December 2015 brought us together.

"Driven by his yearning for justice and ecological awakening he wanted others to understand better the implications of climate change.

"From that film showing a small group was formed to help the Harrogate area respond proactively, setting a vision for a sustainable future.

"Ian has been instrumental to Zero Carbon Harrogate from those early days, developing a particular interest in how natural climate solutions, tree planting and restoring biodiversity, can play their part in sequestering carbon and helping the local economy cope better with extreme weather.

"He was a ZCH trustee, representing the charity on the White Rose Forest partnership, liaising with the Rotary Club of Harrogate to support tree planning in Nidderdale, and contributing to multiple government and council consultations on planning strategy.

"He will be deeply missed but his work will continue with us.”

The funeral of Ian Fraser will take place on Tuesday, November 25 at 2.30pm at Maple Park Crematorium in Thirsk.

To read tributes to Ian Fraser, visit: https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/in-memory-of-ian-fraser