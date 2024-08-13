Harrogate classic album event focuses on a rock band for whom every little thing they did was magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next Vinyl Sessions in Harrogate will highlight the greatest hits of one of the best-selling British bands of all time.

When it was released in September 1992 by A&M Records, The Police Greatest Hits went double platinum in the UK alone.

Featuring all 14 original UK top 20 chart singles and five UK number-ones released by the band between 1978 and 1984, the free Harrogate charity event will see the team of volunteers devote an evening to the British band led by Sting which sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on September 4, fans are invited to come along for an entertaining evening where every penny goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

The Police formed in London in 1977 as the punk rock movement swept the nation.

Made up of Sting (lead vocals, bass guitar, primary songwriter), Andy Summers (guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums, percussion), The Police favoured their own energetic but spacey brand of rock-pop influenced as much by reggae and jazz as by punk.

As well as the greatest hits album in full on vinyl, the event will, as usual, include MC-ing by the event’s founder and vintage hi fi expert Colin Paine, a historical introduction by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and a video slide show by Jim Dobbs.

A great album deserves an outstanding audio menu and the next Vinyl Sessions will utilise a Technics SL1210, Hana SHMC cartridge and an iconic Sony 500ES range topping amplifier from 1987 to deliver some powerful vintage flavour driving the new Wharfedale Linton Heritage Loudspeakers.

The most recent Vinyl Sessions in June focused on REM's classic Automatic for the People album and pulled a packed crowd for an engrossing evening at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Oxford Street in Harrogate.

Places are free to reserve but a donation of £5 on admission is advised.

All monies goes to the work of Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

The Vinyl Sessions event on Wednesday, September 4 runs from 7.30pm to 10pm, approximately.

More information is available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessionsorg-present-the-police-tickets-978664811797