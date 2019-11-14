Harrogate Christmas Market is officially open
The festive season has officially begun in Harrogate as the Christmas Market has opened and the lights switch-on takes place tonight.
The market, which last year drew in an estimated 80,000 visitors across its four-day run, has returned to town for another year, providing festive treats for everyone.
This year’s Christmas Market boasts 200 stalls offering the best of Yorkshire food and drink from a variety of stalls offering Christmas gifts of all types made in or near Yorkshire.
There will also be Santa and his reindeer, and a funfair for children.
The market, which takes place on Montpellier Hill and St Mary's Walk, will be open Thu-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9.30am to 8pm, Sun 9.30am to 5.30pm.
As for the big Harrogate Christmas lights switch-on, it will take place this evening, Thursday, from 4-6pm,
It will be held on Oxford Street with late night opening and fun attractions.