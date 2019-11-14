The Harrogate Christmas Market is officially open.

Harrogate says 'no' to Tour de Yorkshire coming in 2020The market, which last year drew in an estimated 80,000 visitors across its four-day run, has returned to town for another year, providing festive treats for everyone.

This year’s Christmas Market boasts 200 stalls offering the best of Yorkshire food and drink from a variety of stalls offering Christmas gifts of all types made in or near Yorkshire.

There will also be Santa and his reindeer, and a funfair for children.

Harrogate road reopens in town centre after 'sudden' closureThe market, which takes place on Montpellier Hill and St Mary's Walk, will be open Thu-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9.30am to 8pm, Sun 9.30am to 5.30pm.

As for the big Harrogate Christmas lights switch-on, it will take place this evening, Thursday, from 4-6pm,