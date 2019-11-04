Harrogate Christmas Lights switch-on 2019 - date, times and what to expect

It's that time of year again - people across Harrogate will don their hats and scarves to enjoy the festive magic as the Christmas lights are switched on.

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Date

Thursday, November 14.

Time

4pm-6pm.

Location

Oxford Street in the town centre. A stage will be placed near McDonalds.

What to expect

The switch-on event coincides with the first day of the Harrogate Christmas Market, making it the perfect day to enjoy some festive fun.

A range of performances will be on offer throughout the evening, before Mayor of Borough of Harrogate, Coun Stuart Martin, and Father Christmas turn on the lights at 6pm.

The market will be at St Mary's Walk, Montpellier Hill from 10am-8pm Thursday and Friday, 9.30am-8pm on Saturday and 9.30am-5.30pm on Sunday.

There will be around 200 traders lining St Mary's Walk, with gifts, decorations, food and wine on offer.

Santa will also be in his grotto, surrounded by live reindeer, and children can take advantage of the funfair.

The official market opening will take place at 10am on Thursday, November 14.

For more information, visit www.harrogatechristmasmarket.org