Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2023 to be extended to nearly three weeks in festive boost for town centre businesses

After the success of Destination Harrogate’s new-look Christmas market in 2021 and 2022 with bustling streets, higher footfall and packed hotels, businesses in the town’s hospitality and retail sector have been calling for the event to last longer.

This year will see Harrogate Christmas Fayre – organised by Market Place Europe – run for 18 days from December 1-17.

Extending the market by a week means that Harrogate Christmas Fayre will now span three weekends – from December 1st-3rd, 8th-10th and 15th–17th of the month.

Flashback to 2022 and a Christmas traders stall in Harrogate. This year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre – organised by Market Place Europe – will run for 18 days.

Festive fairground rides and attractions are also set to return and Little Bird Made artisan market will also be in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens.

The additional market weekend offers further potential to the local hospitality and retail trade, with visitors from outside the area able to book more dates to enjoy a pre-Christmas break away, plus extra incentive for shoppers to shop in Harrogate.

John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said it was the perfect Christmas gift for the town.

“We’re delighted to support our local businesses by giving them just what they’ve asked for – an extended Christmas offer that provides an excellent opportunity to boost our visitor economy at a crucial time of year.”

As reported in the Harrogate Advertiser, in January 2023, Harrogate’s top hoteliers made a public plea for the festive fayre to be extended, following increased occupancy rates in December 2022.

Dan Siddle, Chair of Harrogate Hotel and Tourism Association and General Manager, The Crown Hotel, said: “We noticed an increase in occupancy in December 2022 and a lot of our business was based on the new Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

"We were in favour of the market being extended and it’s fantastic to hear that visitors will have even longer to enjoy the Christmas Fayre during a festive break in Harrogate in 2023.”