Harrogate children encouraged to sign up for summer reading challenge

North Yorkshire libraries and the Reading Agency are running the challenge, which has the theme Gadgeteers, from Saturday, July 16 to September 10. Children aged four to 11 are encouraged to sign up at their nearest library and read six library books over the holiday. The challenge aims to show children that science is all around them.

To take part, children need to sign up at their nearest library, where they will receive a colourful fold-out poster showing the setting for this year’s challenge – an imaginary community centre where the Gadgeteers are planning a summer party.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Library will be running events with Destination Venus Comics, LoveScience and Mini Boffins, The Detective Project - Harrogate, and Creative Capers Ltd.

As they read their chosen books, children will receive stickers – incudling some scratch and sniff ones – that they can use to help the Gadgeteers come up with inventions for the party. There are other free incentives to collect along the way, and everyone who completes the challenge will receive a medal and a certificate.

Executive member for libraries, Coun Greg White, said: “Signing children up to the Summer Reading Challenge is a great way for parents and carers to help them to maintain their reading levels. The Gadgeteers theme is a wonderful way of helping children see the importance of science in our everyday lives.”

Children can choose from a vast range of books at the library or download them as e-books from the online catalogue. There are many new books about science and inventions, but readers can choose any six library books to count towards the challenge.

A programme of events such as junk modelling, Lego sessions, science workshops, art and craft sessions, storytelling and theatre performances, will run alongside the scheme. Harrogate Library will be running events with Destination Venus Comics, LoveScience and Mini Boffins, The Detective Project - Harrogate, and Creative Capers Ltd.

Pick up a flyer at the library for more details.