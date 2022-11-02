Harrogate charity’s urgent plea for volunteers for Stray bonfire and fireworks

Flashback to Harrogate Round Table's bonfire and fireworks display on the Stray in 2021. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Organisers Harrogate Round Table decided originally only to hold fireworks at this year’s event but have now decided to do the lot this Saturday, November 5 – bonfire, fireworks, live music and food and drink stalls.

Harrogate Homeless Project is delighted to have been chosen as the headline charity for the event but urgently needs more volunteers to make it as successful as possible and raise valuable funds for HHP this winter.

The charity says it needs volunteers to collect on Saturday before and after the fireworks display between 16:45 and 20:00.

"Feel free to bring friends and family along to volunteer and you will all get to experience the fantastic fireworks display as well as help make a real difference to the people we support,” said a spokesperson for HHP.

If you are able to help and would like to go along to the event, please sign up using this link https://signup.com/go/jxfBrcO

Stray Fireworks & Bonfire Timetable

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Entertainment will start from 5pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm.

The fireworks finale will begin at 7.15pm.

Stray Fireworks & Bonfire Live Music

Three Strikes - a band formed by pupils in St Aidan’s sixth form.

Harrogate Theatre Choir.

The Directors - well known local band having performed at Bed Race and Harrogate Beer Festival.

Stray Fireworks & Bonfire Food & Drink

Harrogate District Scouta will be selling burgers, hotdogs, tea and coffee and soft drinks.

Pizza from NY Smokehouse.

Andy Annat of Crackerjack.

A licensed bar will be provided by Vintage Event Bars in conjunction with a new local bar.

The fireworks are held on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St Aidan’s School, and will include 1,400 shots and over 250 mortar shells all provided by the Ferrensby Fireworks.

