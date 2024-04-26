Harrogate charity’s best-known trustee opens up on overcoming fear and pain to become a world record breaker
Jonty Warneken, who hails from Kirk Deighton, first became an open water swimmer after fighting back from a dreadful car crash near Ripley in 1994 when he had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.
Last September saw him make national news headlines after he swum the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland solo.
In theory, the distance of the North Channel swim is 21.4 miles but Jonty’s efforts were hit by currents which meant he swam 33.5 miles.
The ice swimming champion and open water swimmer extraordinaire is determined to put his reputation to good use for the benefit of the community.
Speaking at a sold-out fundraising event at Harrogate’s West Park Hotel for charity Open Country, Jonty held the audience in rapt attention as he gave a brief history of his previous adventures before describing his formidable North Channel swim, facing freezing temperatures, choppy seas and stings from toxic jellyfish.
Jonty’s gritty determination to persevere in the face of fear, pain, dark water, and monotony, combined with his characteristic humour, made for a riveting and inspiring evening.
The event raised hundreds of pounds for Open Country, a Harrogate-based charity dedicated to helping people with a disability to access and enjoy the countryside, of which Jonty is a trustee.
Open Country is based at Community House, 46 East Parade, Harrogate.
For more information, visit: https://www.opencountry.org.uk/