Harrogate charity's annual beer festival praised as it raises £26k in a single weekend

A Harrogate charity’s beer festival has made £26,000 over a single weekend.

An integral part of the Knaresborough and Harrogate community, Henshaws boasts a specialist college and unique Arts and Crafts centre, which offer important learning spaces for people with a range of disabilities.

The annual Henshaws Beer Fest is a great way of helping them to continue to offer these spaces and life-changing opportunities.

On Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, the festival visitors to two family-friendly daytime events followed by an exclusive adult-only evening session.

Part of the volunteer team manning a beer stand at this year's Henshaw Beer Fest at Henshaws Arts and Crafts centre in Knaresborough where more than 3,000 drinks were served. (Picture Mike Whorley)

In total, 726 attendees came to the event at Henshaws Arts and Crafts centre where more than 3,000 drinks were served, 27 live music spots took place and 14 local vendors.

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: ‘What an incredible event we were able to hold for the local community and beyond.

"We are so grateful to all of the support we received from our sponsors, volunteers, all of the vendors and musicians who gave up their time to make the event a huge success and also the attendees who in buying tickets supported the charity and helped us to raise such an amazing amount, which will go towards all of the services we offer across the North of England.”

The festival boasted 30 handpicked beers, gins, wines, and ciders, all proudly crafted in Yorkshire.

Local breweries such as Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point once again united to offer the best of the best in beer for this yearly event.

They also had delicious gin from Slingsby the popular Harrogate brand as well as wine and fizz from Yorkshire Heart Vineyard.

Evelyn Partners, the proud sponsors of the event this year, said they were proud to support Henshaws' impactful work.

Viki Herrtage, Associate Director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are thrilled to support this fabulous local event and the wonderful work that Henshaws does for people living with sight loss and other disabilities.”