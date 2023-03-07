Harrogate charity’s amazing volunteers who have helped for 30 years
Volunteers at a Harrogate charity are marking a milestone year – or 30 years, rather.
Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group is celebrating six of its volunteers reaching 30 years’ service.
Established in 1986, the charity enables adults and children with a range of disabilities to enjoy the benefits of horse riding.
In total, it helps more than 100 riders from as young as two-years-old and has 120 volunteers.
The volunteers all get a great deal out of helping others.
"It is a real pleasure volunteering here and so rewarding to see the progress that our riders make and the fun that horse riding gives them,” said volunteer Beryl Fleming.
The dedication of the team was praised by Morag Bennett, chair of Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group.
"To have served for 30 years is a remarkable achievement and shows amazing dedication for which we’re very grateful,” she said.
"Volunteers are the lifeblood of our charity and we are lucky to have so many people willing to give up their time.
"We are also fortunate to be based at Follifoot Park Riding Centre, with its excellent facilities and continued support.”
The aim of the charity is to provide opportunities for people with a wide range of disabilities to enjoy the benefits of horse riding and carriage driving.
It does not incur salary costs but it needs to raise £3,000 a month approximately to cover riding and carriage costs.
If you are interested in volunteering visit www.follifootparkdrg.org.uk, call 01423 546161, or email [email protected]