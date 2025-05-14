Harrogate charity that's made a difference to people's lives for nearly 35 years wins MP's support

Harrogate’s MP has praised a local charity which for nearly 35 years has being offering “incredibly important” support for vulnerable people in the town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, made his comments after dropping in amidst his busy weekend of engagements to thank the team at Harrogate Homeless Project for all their hard work over the years.

Since it was established in 1991, Harrogate Homeless Project has made a major impact in supporting people in the Harrogate district who are homeless, rough sleeping or at risk of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate’s MP played his part in what was a coffee and lunch fundraiser for Harrogate’s leading homelessness charity at St Peter’s Church last Saturday by served coffee and home-made cheesecake in the company of HHP chief executive Richard Cooper.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon MP, left, helps out at the Harrogate Homeless Project fundraiser with HHP chief executive Richard Cooper. (Picture contributed)

Mr Gordon is no stranger to Harrogate Homeless Project, which operates emergency beds, a hostel, supported flats and move-on housing, having visited the charity soon after he was elected last year.

He and his team have stayed in touch with HHP to support individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The MP also invited HHP to be part of his town centre taskforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great to drop in to Harrogate Homeless Project’s event and chat with some of the dedicated team,” said Mr Gordon.

"The work they’re doing to support vulnerable people in our community is incredibly important.

"I’m keen to do what I can to support them.”

After the visit, HHP chief executive Richard Cooper said: “It was great that Tom was able to support us again.

"Having our MP’s backing for our work is important to us as we seek to tackle the causes of homelessness and rough sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every penny raised will go to helping our clients beat drug and alcohol addiction, address mental and physical health problems and cope with family breakdown and unemployment.

"Tom’s backing, alongside the incredible team of volunteers who run our activities, is key to getting the best outcomes for our clients.”

To learn more about the work of Harrogate Homeless Project or donate to support the charity, visit: www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk