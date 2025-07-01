Harrogate charity that 'breaks down barriers' celebrates 35 years of accessible adventures for all

A Harrogate-based charity that has helped people with disabilities access the great outdoors for the last 35 years is celebrating a major milestone.

Open Country, which began life as a small pilot project in Harrogate, is marking its 35th birthday this year – and inviting the community to get behind it.

What started as a local scheme has now grown into a thriving charity with hubs in Harrogate, Wakefield, and Teesside.

Today, Open Country delivers nearly 10,000 outdoor activity sessions each year – from tandem cycling to abseiling – reaching more than 500 people with disabilities across Yorkshire.

David Shaftoe, Chief Officer at Open Country, said: “We’d love the community’s help in making this milestone truly unforgettable and shaping the next chapter of our story.

"Whether it’s donating time, fundraising, or simply spreading the word, every action will make a difference.”

Jonty Warneken, long-standing trustee, para-swimmer and fundraiser, added: "For 35 years, Open Country has been breaking down the barriers that shut disabled people out of the countryside and building pathways to freedom, confidence and connection.

“This anniversary isn’t just a time to look back; it’s a rallying cry for the future.

"As an amputee, trustee and passionate fundraiser, I know firsthand the challenges many face, and the life-changing impact Open Country has.

"That’s why I’m calling on individuals, businesses and communities across Yorkshire to stand with us.

"Support our ‘’Accessible Adventures for All’ fundraiser and help us open the outdoors to even more people.

"Every pound raised is a step towards a more inclusive and empowered future where no one is left behind."

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon is full of praise for the great work Open Country does and has offered fundraising support.

“It has been an absolute pleasure fundraising for Open Country over the last few months,” he said.

"They’re a fantastic charity that makes a real difference in our community and I am pleased to have played a part in supporting them.

"It was great to meet some of the team and learn more about their work when I attended the launch of their new E-minibus.

"I’m excited to continue supporting their incredible work moving forward.”

With its motto “Out There Together,” the charity is also a strong advocate for countryside conservation and access.

Members have planted thousands of trees, cleared and opened up hundreds of miles of footpaths, and played a crucial role in protecting Yorkshire’s natural spaces.

To donate to Open Country, visit: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/opencountry