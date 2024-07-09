Harrogate charity thanks cyclist aiming to complete famous North Coast 500 circular in just five days
Regarded as one of the world's most beautiful, though at times toughest, road trips, the 516-mile route in the Highlands takes in stunning coastal scenery, white sandy beaches, rugged mountains, remote fishing villages, hidden gems, and a wealth of unforgettable experiences.
David James, 55, who makes a 26-mile round trip by bicycle from Wetherby to Leeds each day, aims to complete Scotland’s ultimate road trip in just five days to raise money for Harrogate-based mental health charity, Wellspring Therapy & Training.
“The reason for taking on this challenge is that I am retiring from my career with Asda in Leeds after a rewarding 38 years.
"A key factor that has supported my own mental health is that I have commuted into the office most days by bicycle.
“The physical exercise and being out in the fresh air in all weathers helped me keep a positive attitude.
"I know it’s not practical for everyone, or there may be events in people’s lives that impact on their mental health.
"Raising money for Wellspring will allow people to get the support they need.”
David will be supported by his good friend Martin Ainsworth, who will be riding his motorbike on the circular route which includes Inverness, Torridon, Ullapool, Durness, Wick and back to Inverness.
“The biggest challenge for me on this trip is going to be the first day,” said David.
"It’s the longest out of the five days and the hardest.
"After 70 miles I have to tackle the UK’s toughest climb, Bealach-na-bar, over six miles with a gradient averaging seven per cent and peaking at over 20 per cent with an elevation gain of over 2,000 feet."
Nick Garrett, Interim CEO of Wellspring, said: "What David is doing is incredibly tough.
"Please sponsor him as we're seeing unprecedented levels of demand particularly from children with poor mental health."
If you would like to support David and Wellspring, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-james-nc500
